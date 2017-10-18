Experts Gather at UVA to Discuss Opioid Crisis in Virginia

The University of Virginia is trying to help experts get a handle on the opioid crisis sweeping the commonwealth.

"The UVA Health System has been attempting to convene interesting parties to try and begin to tackle this problem of opioid addiction," said Dr. Richard P. Shannon with the UVA Health System.

Opioid deaths have been on the rise in Virginia for the past six years or so.

"The epidemic here in Charlottesville is relatively minor, preferably to other areas around the commonwealth. But we serve the commonwealth, so people come to us from all over the commonwealth," Shannon said.

Experts say opioid overdoses kill more people than car crashes in the state.

Secretary of Health and Human Resources for the Commonwealth Dr. William Hazel Jr., helped break down the crisis during a talk at UVA Wednesday, October 18. He talked about what state lawmakers are doing to address the issue.

Hazel says there's no quick fix, but he referred to a five-prong approach used to take a closer look at it. That approach includes increasing treatment capacity, reducing the number of pills that are prescribed that fuel addiction and thinking about how to change the culture around using drugs.

"We've seen legislation, for instance needle exchange to prevent spreading infectious disease. We have seen legislation making Naloxone available, that reduces the deaths. We have seen an increase in treatment capacity due to the addiction recovery treatment services waiver," Hazel said.

Lawmakers say despite these improvements, success will not come overnight. They hope to see better prescribing patterns among doctors.

Hazel says as the drug compounds have become more potent and deadly, this has led to this increase in deaths: more than 1,100 Virginians died last year due to overdosing on opioids.