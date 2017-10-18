Albemarle Broadband Authority Discusses Expansion Details

Albemarle County is trying to expand broadband to keep the county's internet up to date and competitive.

The Albemarle Broadband Authority had its second meeting on October 18.

The group is outlining its broadband goals for the county.

It’s in the formation process of deciding what types of things it wants to achieve.

The authority is not trying to become a service provider, but is working with internet providers like Verizon, Ting, AT&T, and others.

The ultimate goal is to provide high speed internet for everyone in the county.

"Our strategic plan indicates that we have got to grow from an economic development perspective as well as a workforce development, broadband is specifically important for both in that economic development wise, bringing in new business into the county whether it's a rural business or an urban business,” said Michael Culp, IT director Albemarle County.

The Albemarle Broadband Authority is also figuring out how to fund its broadband goals.

Albemarle County has been working on identifying grant funds to further county wide broadband since 2014.