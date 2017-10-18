Sen. Tim Kaine Introduces Medicare Plan with Focus on Rural Areas

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) introduced the Medicare-X Choice Act in the Senate Tuesday with Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO).

The plan would build on the existing Medicare framework, but would focus on increasing competition in rural areas to give people access to a public, affordable plan.

Kaine's proposal follows President Donald Trump's announcement last week that he will be ending cost-sharing reduction payments, which could drive premiums up and lead to fewer insurers in the marketplace.

Kaine says people in rural areas are already faced with limited choices for healthcare and often only one high-cost option.

"It would apply to a significant number of counties in Virginia and the United States because there will be 1,500 in 2018 that will only have one or fewer insurance companies offering policies, and that is where we will roll this Medicare-X out first," Kaine said.

If passed, Medicare-X would become available to counties with a shortage of healthcare providers in 2020.