Development Delayed for New Downtown Charlottesville Condominiums

Developers have pushed back a timeline and changed plans for new construction in downtown Charlottesville.

The West2nd Residential and Commercial Development, which was originally set to break ground the summer of 2017, is being pushed to next year.

Project organizers said construction costs have risen significantly and that the original plan is no longer viable.

Plans had called for 68 condominiums, parking for residents, and other amenities to replace the metered parking lot at 2nd Street SW and Water Street. An updated plan includes an additional 28 units for the project. Developers also want to include an on-site restaurant, shops, office space, and space for the City Market.

Some units for the yet-to-be-built project are already for sale, with listed prices ranging from $422,900 to $1,124,900.

Builders are still working on securing the city’s approval for those changes.

Developers expect to complete the project by mid-2020.