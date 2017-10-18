Albemarle, Charlottesville Still Under Water Restrictions

Water levels in the South Rivanna Reservoir are on the rise, however, residents in Charlottesville and Albemarle County should continue to follow water restrictions.

Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RSWA) says the South Rivanna Reservoir level has risen from about 42 percent to 54 percent in the past two weeks.

Currently, officials say the drought warning will remain in effect until the percent increase more.

The reservoir holds nearly 900 million gallons of water and its current level is around 500 million gallons, which is up from 400 million recorded at the beginning of the drought warning earlier this month.

RSWA attributes the slight increase to people in Charlottesville and Albemarle following mandatory water restrictions.

“There’s not a lot of rain in the forecast and we even heard from the state yesterday that the long range forecast is for a dryer than normal winter so we expect the mandatory restrictions will stay in place for several months at least until we can get the reservoir essentially full again,” said Bill Mawyer, executive director, RSWA.

Mawyer says water consumption has dropped from 10 million gallons per day to 8 million.

The Albemarle County Service Authority backs up that information, also noting water use is down.