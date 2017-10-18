UVA Police Issue Community Alert for Report of Suspicious Person

Officers at the University of Virginia have issued a community alert and are investigating a report of a suspicious person.

The University received reports that an unidentified male was in the McCormick Road Dorms. He was seen watching and potentially filming a female student in a shower stall.

This report came in at approximately 12:15 p.m. on October 18.

The suspect is described as a tall, skinny male wearing dark jeans and a black hoodie with red sleeves.

UVA police are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact them at 434-924-7166.