Skyline Drug Task Force Arrests Previously Deported Gang Member

10/18/2017 Release form Skyline Drug Task Force:



Augusta County, Va. - On 6 October, 2017, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force arrested 28-year-old Gustavo Guillen Cruz in the Stuarts Draft area of Augusta County, Va.



Cruz was charged with simple possession of methamphetamine.



Cruz, who was previously deported in November of 2014 after being convicted of possession of methamphetamine in Waynesboro, is a self-admitted member of the Hispanic street gang Sureno 13.



Cruz is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.