Trial Dates Rescheduled for Man Accused of Shooting at Charlottesville Police

A Charlottesville man accused of trying to kill a city police officer back in 2016 returned to court Wednesday morning.

Twenty-six-year-old Joshua Lamar Carter appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday, October 18. He is charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, malicious shooting into an occupied building, use of a firearm in a felony, injury as a result of shooting in a public place, and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon.

Carter’s legal team told the judge Wednesday that they are not ready to go to trial. The defendant is facing several different court dates stemming from a shooting in the area of 11th Street NW on November 25, 2016.

Investigators believe Carter shot at a woman he knew, a bullet grazing her in the leg. He allegedly shot at responding police officers and was hit by one of their bullets.

Carter’s jury trial for the charges of attempted capital murder, malicious shooting into a building, and use of a firearm in a felony was scheduled to begin on November 13, but will be rescheduled to a later date. The defense argued that they would need more time to conduct a psychological evaluation.

The judge also granted a motion for an expert forensic and toxicology witness to testify during the trial.

The defendant’s other two court dates for possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm are scheduled for March 28 and April 20, respectively.