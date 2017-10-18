Charlottesville's Mike Brown Transitioning to Coaching & Recruiting Central VA Players

Asutin Haverstrom was the first recruit Mike Brown brought to Delaware

Mike Brown played for both Jacksonville and Carolina, during his four seasons in the NFL

Even before his playing days were over, Mike Brown knew he wanted to be a coach.

"I've always had a natural leadership quality to me and I've always been eager to help people learn," says Brown.

Those qualities were certainly evident to first year Delaware head coach Danny Rocco.

"He had an opportunity to work at Michigan, where he was an understudy and worked with the running backs, so I was impressed with how he was pursuing this profession," says Rocco.

Brown actually played under Rocco from 2007-2010, while at Liberty.

He reached out to his former coach, once Michigan's season ended last year.

"I hit him up, just to congratulate him -- He had a position that was open and wanted to know if I had some interest in it."

Brown accepted the position of running backs coach, just two years after his NFL career ended.

He says that pro experience provides a perfect platform for entering coaching.

"Pretty much everyone you're coaching aspires to be in the NFL, so when you're speaking from having been there, having played there, they want to listen. They want to know what separated you."

What separates Brown is his experience at two positions.

He was a two time Big South Player of the Year, first as a receiver and then as a quarterback.

"So putting all that together, understanding protections and things like that has given me a very unique perspective on the game."

Mike Brown sponsors an annual summer youth football camp at Monticello where he graduated from high school.

He's also been recruiting high school football players from his Alma Mater and the Central Virginia area.

"I think there's a lot of talent in the central Virginia area, that often times gets overlooked, so I'm really excited to get to recruit that area and just looking forward to building on it in the future."

The first recruit he brought to Delaware was Mustangs receiver Austin Haverstrom.

"To have him play at Monticello and him recruit me, that built a bond immediately," says Haverstrom. "The entire process has been amazing. Going up to see a game, that was amazing. Meeting the players was amazing. Seeing the players was amazing, seeing the atmosphere, how everything goes out, that's just amazing and I'm just blessed that I can do that."