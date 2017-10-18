Augusta County Man Caught with Loaded Handgun at Charlottesville Airport

10/18/2017 Release from the TSA:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An Augusta County, Virginia, man was caught with a gun at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) on Sunday (October 15) after Transportation Security Administration officers detected a handgun in his carry-on bag as he was entering the security checkpoint. The .40 caliber gun was loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber.



TSA officers contacted the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport Public Safety Department, which sent police officers to respond to the checkpoint, where they confiscated the firearm from the Stuarts Draft, Virginia, resident.



Sunday’s gun catch marked the fourth firearm caught at the CHO Airport checkpoint so far this calendar year.



As a reminder, firearms, firearm parts and ammunition are not permitted in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked bags if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline.



Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.



TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site here: http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.