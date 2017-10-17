Albemarle County Planners Trying to Create Less Traffic on Hydraulic, Route 29

Albemarle County is working on making the Route 29 area a more pedestrian-friendly place. Planners are trying to create less traffic and more Walkability.

Planners are talking about the Hydraulic Road and Route 29 Small-Area Plan. Their goal is to make it safer and more attractive to pedestrians and businesses alike.

When you drive down Route 29 or Hydraulic Road, a majority of the time you'll only see cars. The Albemarle County Planning Commission is trying to change that.

"My office is in potentially within walking distance of Stonefield but all of my employees drive there, because when we walk on 29, when you have cars rushing by you at 50 miles and hour and just a foot of grass separating you from them you don't feel safe,” Karen Firehock on the Commission said.

Firehock wants to see more for pedestrians and cyclists in area like the shops at Stonefield.

"You drive to it, you park your car and walk around and then you get back in your car and if you want the area to be vibrant and we want people to locate to that part of Albemarle County, it needs to be not just a car-oriented place,” Firehock said.

"The ultimate goal is a transportation plan and a land use plan that work well together and hopefully can get some funding for the state transportation money,” Mark Graham director of community development said.

It’s money that could be used to add things like more green space.

"I'd like to see little pocket parks throughout so that if you're working or living there you can come out of your office and get outside and enjoy the sunshine,” Firehock said.

Planners hope the small area plan could also bring in new business.

"They need to feel like this is a vibrant happening place and not feel that to get that they have to go to the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, which let’s face it, is getting pretty filled up … there’s not a lot of room there if you want to start a company...we've got some space that we could better exploit,” Firehock said.

As far as a timeline for the project, the work has been called a "50 Year Plan." But Firehock is hoping it would take more like 20 years.

The Planning Commission will bring the plan to the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 1.