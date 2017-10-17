Albemarle County Planners Draft Economic Development Plan

Albemarle County is working on growing its economy.

Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission, and Economic Development Authority endorsed a draft of the “economic development strategic plan.”

The groups discussion focused on keeping businesses in the county and making it easier for others to build as well.

"It stresses first of all the primary importance of business retention and growing new businesses, small businesses organically within the community. It also talks about workforce and other issues that are very important to continuing to support a thriving local economy,” Supervisor Lee Catlin said.

The plan approved Tuesday is only a draft because the county is in the process of hiring an economic development director, so it wants that person to get a chance to weigh in.