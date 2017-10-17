Firefighters Descend on Massanutten for Incident Management Drill

Release from Rockingham County Fire and Rescue:

Rockingham County, State, Federal, and Volunteer Fire and Rescue companies will participate in a simulated incident on October 18 th to improve readiness in the Massanutten wildland urban interface community.

The purpose of this exercise is for multiple agencies to build on the experience of working together, determining responder responsibilities, and mitigation techniques. Several evacuation scenarios and suppression tactics will be followed to mitigate property loss and improve public safety.

This training will increase knowledge of skills, equipment, and implementation of tactics that can be united together in case of an actual fire event.

Participating Agencies Include: Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue, Virginia Department of Forestry, US Forest Service, and the US Park Service

Questions and comments should be referred to: Chief Jeremy Holloway 540-564- 3175 jholloway@rockinghamcountyva.gov or Drew Arnn 434-713- 8116 drew.arnn@dof.virginia.gov Acting PIO Virginia Department of Forestry