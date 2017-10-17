Undefeated JMU Travels to William & Mary Saturday

The #1 ranked JMU football team goes for its 19th straight win Saturday playing at William & Mary.

JMU has a record of 6-0, 3-0 in the CAA. William & Mary is 2-4 and 0-3 in the CAA.

The Dukes won their CAA-record 18th straight game Saturday 30-8 over Villanova holding the Wildcats to just 174 total yards of offense.

JMU head coach Mike Houston talked Tuesday about his team facing the Tribe, "This is a team that is very similar defensively to what we've seen the last three weeks. I think we'll be challenged greatly to move the ball on Saturday. Big, strong offensive, very similar to what you would expect from William & Mary. We need to have a tremendous week of practice, we need to continue to make improvements, and we have to get ready to go down there and play a very physical football game and be ready to claw and scratch and fight to do anything we can to try to find a way to win that ballgame."

JMU beat William & Mary last year 31-24.