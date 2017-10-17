Jason Kessler Charged in Charlottesville for Harassment

Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is now charged with publishing an activist's address with intent to coerce, intimidate or harass.

Charlottesville police confirm they served the warrant on October 17 at approximately 10 a.m.

On twitter, the activist says she sought the charge.

It comes following an unfounded police response to a reported disorder on October 8, after the activist says her address was posted on the internet.

Kessler is free on an unsecured bond.