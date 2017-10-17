Blue Ridge Community College to Host Criminal Justice Days

People who are interested in learning about the criminal justice system in the Valley are invited to participate in Community Criminal Justice Days October 17 and 18.

The free two-day event is hosted by the Institute for Reform and Solutions.

It will involve key note speakers and workshops covering a variety of topics including addiction, the opioid crisis, mental health, restorative justice, and more.

The event wraps up Thursday night with a local delegates candidates forum.

"Those candidates will be queried a number of different criminal justice related questions that will, if it ended up in legislation, would greatly impact the entire state of Virginia,” said Nancy Insco, Institute for Reform and Solutions.

The event will take place at the Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Center.