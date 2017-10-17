ACPS Superintendent Pam Moran to Leave Behind Legacy Tweets

For almost 13 years, the leader of the Albemarle County Public Schools has been helping pave the way for students and educators, but she's also leaving an impact with her tweets.

Social media has become a big part of many peoples' lives, and in some cases a tool for education. In just a few months, Superintendent Pam Moran will retire from ACPS leaving behind a legacy in tweets.

“It's pretty easy to use and pretty quick to use,” Moran said.

For the past 8 years, Moran has used Twitter to promote education and impact teachers.

"I remember very distinctively coming into my classroom, she worked with some kids then pulled me aside before she left and said ‘Michael, you really need to get on Twitter’ and I said ‘OK, Dr. Moran,’” Michael Thornton, Woodbrook Elementary Schools assistant principal, said.

What some didn't notice was the bigger picture.

“It's a tool for communicating really great stories of successes, it's a tool for sharing resources, it's a tool for asking questions and connecting educators in what I call a global education network,” Moran said.

And that network has helped teachers in Albemarle County.

“She's taught us that Twitter, not only for the students, but for teachers, it's a real professional development tool,” Thornton said.

Over the years, her tweets and retweets have guided educators to new ideas and education community connections.

“My students would work really hard to complete work throughout the day … I felt like it was my obligation to let them know that that work was valued, and one way that I did that was by tweeting it out,” Thornton said.

Teachers say students love seeing their work shared around the world.

“One of the things that's kind of fun for me is that I can at a glance, get somewhat of a picture of all the different kind of activities that are going on across the system. I can re-share those with the greater community,” Moran said.

Since 2008, Moran has tweeted more than 100,000 times. Once she retires in June, she plans to stay active in the community and spend more time with her family.