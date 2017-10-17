Louisa's Job Whalen Earns Falcon Club Player of the Week

Job Whalen rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns in Louisa's 62-21 over Monticello

Louisa County high school running back Job Whalen is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Whalen had three touchdowns and 187 yards rushing Friday night in Louisa's dominating 62-21 win over Monticello, which was a battle of undefeated teams.

Whalen had touchdown runs of 17, 33, and 52 yards, all in the first half.

He also had 10 tackles on defense.

"Its great," says Whalen. "I think every athlete in our district tries to strive for it, winning the player of the week -- I thank my O-line for making my job on Friday easy and the coaches for preparing me every week, being hard on me, and making be the best player I can be."

"He's gotten better over the past couple of weeks of reading the holes and avoiding the bad guys a little bit," says head coach Mark Fischer. "That's really helped him make the progression here to improve, so if he can continue to do that, who knows what he's going to do."