Virginia Trustees in DuPont Settlement Review Applications to Divvy Funds

Communities in the Shenandoah Valley are waiting for funding from the $42 million settlement over DuPont’s mercury contamination of the South River in Waynesboro.

State trustees in charge of doling out those dollars are reviewing dozens of applications for projects to clean up the water and land. The applications were due to the state a week ago.

Out of the settlement, $32 million can be awarded to various cities or conservation efforts by the trustees, pending review of applications.

Waynesboro applied for about $4 million in funding for five projects.

The city is the epicenter of the mercury contamination that flowed into the South River from the DuPont factory for decades. Its proposed projects would clean up stormwater runoff before it reaches the river.

Waynesboro also applied for funding to improve the habitat along the waterways and improve river access for fishing and boating.

Additionally, city officials are working with the trustees to fund additional projects outside of the application process.

The Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking funding for farmers and landowners to reduce animal waste from flowing into the river and its tributaries.

“It's our understanding that we cannot really eliminate the mercury. It is there. But what these projects would do is take care of other issues that affect water quality. And we can improve the overall water quality,” said John Kaylor, Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District conservation specialist.



The state received 41 applications for around $22 million in grants for land conservation and migratory bird projects.

The state says Augusta County, Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, and the conservation districts are competing for $10 million worth of water quality grants.

There is currently no timeline for when the trustees will select which water quality projects get funded.



The trustees hope to award funding for the land conservation projects by the end of 2017.