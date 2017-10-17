New Library Station Set to Open in Stuarts Draft

Augusta County is getting ready to open a new library station in Stuarts Draft.

The 3,300 sq. ft. space is sandwiched between the Subway and Rejoice Life Church in Broadmoor Plaza. The library gave donors and county leaders a sneak peek Tuesday.

The station offers a collection of 10,000 items, computers with internet access, and a meeting room. Users can also tap into full library services without having to go to the main library in Fishersville.

“Stuarts Draft is a growing area, but the area also encompasses Sherando and the Greenville area. So for people to go from that area to Fishersville, sometimes can be a little difficult. We have a lot of areas in this community that don't have access to internet, so this provides internet access,” Carolyn Bragg, August County Board of Supervisors chair, said.

The Stuarts Draft Library Station will be open 20 hours a week. It opens to the public on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m.