Harrisonburg Police Make 2 Additional Arrests in Connection to Recent Homicide

Harrisonburg Police Department Press Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department’s (HPD) Major Crimes Division has arrested two individuals in connection to a recent homicide that occurred in the city.

This week, Keane Latrae Alestock, 27, of Harrisonburg and Alexicia Tamaine Calloway, 30, of Penn Laird were both arrested for accessory after the fact in a felony.

HPD requests that anyone with information related to this incident or Wesley Cruz’s whereabouts contact HPD’s Major Crimes Division by calling (540) 437-2641.

Callers can provide anonymous tips for a monetary reward, by calling Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050. Tipsters may also text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).