Albemarle County Included in Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation

The crime scene on the Rivanna Trail

Albemarle County will now be a part of the investigation into an officer-involved shooting from Charlottesville.

A state statute is coming into play taking the use of force investigation out of the hands of the Charlottesville commonwealth's attorney.

Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman says evidence indicates the person who was shot by police actually died in Albemarle County.

Chapman will be a part of the investigation over the use of force.

Police say officers shot and killed 42-year-old J.C. Hawkins, Jr. after they say he pointed a handgun at three officers.

Investigators believe Hawkins was the suspect in a sexual assault and robbery on Riverside Avenue on Friday, October 13.

The county's top prosecutor will assist Virginia State Police with the shooting investigation.

Robert Tracci would also be responsible for bringing any potential charges, if warranted.

The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

A police spokesperson says they will remain on leave until the investigation is completed.