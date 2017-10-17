UVA African Studies Program Granted Departmental Status

A decades-old program at the University of Virginia has been granted departmental status.

The Carter G. Woodson Institute for African-American and African Studies was granted the new status in June by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.

In addition to an underground program, the institute operates a research program that welcomes fellows from across the country.

“A program, unlike a department, has very limited control over its curriculum, and so the change to a department gives us greater control over the curriculum,” says Deborah McDowell of the Carter G. Woodson Institute.

The program has been around since the 1960s, offering curricula in African-American and African Studies and a minor in African Studies.