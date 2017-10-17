Legal Aid Justice Center Study Shows Rise in School Suspensions

A study by the Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) shows that more students are being suspended in schools across Virginia.

According to the report, more than 131,000 out-of-school suspensions were given out across the state during the 2015-2016 school year. Additionally, students with disabilities and students of color were suspended at rates up to six times higher than those who are not.

LAJC says keeping students away from education as a form of punishment hurts them down the line.

"Overall, we tend to look to suspension and expulsion in our schools as a way to fix problems, and what they ultimately end up doing is creating more problems for students and families. I think that we've gotten used to this 'out of sight, out of mind,' approach when it comes to kids behavior in schools. It's a little shortsighted. I don't think we can continue to use access to education as a form of punishment and expect a positive result from students or schools," said Ann Woolard with LAJC.

Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools had some of the lowest suspension rates in the study.