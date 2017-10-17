Congressman Garrett Shares Thoughts on What Constitutes Free Speech

Virginia Congressman Tom Garrett is making the rounds throughout the fifth district meeting with constituents.

On Tuesday, October 17, he shared his thoughts on what happened in Charlottesville on August 12 from his office in Albemarle County.

A day after the Unite the Right rally, Congressman Garrett said he's afraid for our country's future.

He backed up that point on Tuesday when he referred to scenes that have played out in Charlottesville that he feels go against free speech.

He says it wasn't just the August 12 incidents that he spoke out against, but also what happened back in May.

That's when dozens of people with torches gathered around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

They were protesting the city's plans to remove that monument.

Garrett says this is absolutely not free speech.

He says, "You either failed middle school history, or you're trying to offend or hurt and invoke.”

"I support people’s right to speak, even things I disagree with, but don't cry to me about free speech while carrying a torch at nighttime in a formerly segregated city next to a confederate statue,” says Garrett. “Sorry, I'm just not buying it."

Garrett says there is nothing about the Charlottesville community that would attract people who are "hate filled."

He adds that the community has more aspects that unite than divide.

He feels that this is the overarching message that the community should take from these past incidents.

Congressman Garrett will head to Charlotte and Halifax counties next.