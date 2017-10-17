Corey Long Appears in Court on Charges Related to August 12 Events

A Culpeper County man is facing two misdemeanor charges for his actions on August 12 - including an alleged flame-throwing incident.

He made his first appearance in Charlottesville General District Court on Tuesday, October 17.

Twenty-three-year-old Corey Long appeared before a judge in court on Tuesday to hear his charges related to the August 12 Unite the Right rally.

Those charges include assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Long was arrested on October 13 by Charlottesville police investigators.

On August 12, he allegedly used a flame-throwing device toward others at Emancipation Park and got into an altercation on East Market Street.

He is being represented by Malik Shabazz, who is the national president of Black Lawyers for Justice.

Shabazz says Long's case is expected to go to trial.

"We are going to let the facts of what happened on August the 12th speak for itself here at trial,” says Shabazz. “This case is headed for trial and what we have to say and what we will present will be at trial. There's another court date on November 13th. We will be back."

David Baugh from Richmond, Virginia, will be co-council for Shabazz in Long's case.

Long is out currently on an unsecured bond.

Corey Long's attorney mentioned in court today that he does hope the case will go to trial by December.

No date has been set at this time.