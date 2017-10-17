Greene County Sheriff's Office Makes Arrest in Narcotics Investigation

A 39-year-old man is behind bars following an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Nathaniel Ryan Puente of Dyke was arrested at his home on Monday, October 16. He is facing six felony counts, including possession and distribution of narcotics, possession of firearms, child neglect and endangerment.

Puente is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in Greene County General District Court Wednesday October 18.

Authorities have released few details at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. Deputies are working with the Greene County Department of Social Services, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement, and the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain David Roach at 434-985-2222.