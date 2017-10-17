Leader of Charlottesville Review Seeks Access to Records

Leader of Charlottesville Review Seeks Access to RecordsPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
-
Medical Examiner Rules Heyer Died from Blunt Force Injury
The Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond has released the cause of death for the woman who was killed in the August 12 car attack in downtown Charlottesville.
-
A former federal prosecutor hired to lead a review of Charlottesville's response to three nationalist rallies says he has not been given access to records he's requested from state agencies.
-
Charlottesville Police Arrest Corey Long on Charges Related to Aug. 12 Events
Charlottesville police arrested Corey Alexander Long of Culpeper on Friday, October 13, on charges stemming from the Unite the Right rally held on August 12.
-
Charlottesville Joins Suit Against Paramilitary Groups Connected to August 12
Charlottesville is joining a suit to prevent unauthorized paramilitary groups from returning to the city.
-
Mary Carey Starts Petition to Rename Emancipation Park
A nonpartisan community group that came together in the lead-up to the "unite the right" rally is demanding Charlottesville City Council reverse its renaming of Lee Park.
-
Richard Spencer Plans Return to Charlottesville
White nationalist Richard Spencer has brought a trio of torch rallies to Charlottesville. Now, he says plan on seeing even more. In a rare interview, he spoke one-on-one with NBC29's Henry Graff about race, monuments, and Charlottesville.
-
Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Discusses Potential for Charges from Rally
Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Dave Chapman is providing the city manager and police details on possible charges from Saturday's torch-lit rally in Emancipation Park.
-
No Bond for Indiana Man Accused of Assaulting Woman at Unite the Right Rally
A Charlottesville judge is withholding bond against Dennis Lloyd Mothersbaugh, an Indiana man accused of assault and battery.
-