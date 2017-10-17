Leader of Charlottesville Review Seeks Access to Records

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A former federal prosecutor hired to lead a review of Charlottesville's response to three nationalist rallies this summer says he has not been given access to records he's requested from state agencies.

Tim Heaphy said last month that he wanted to review the assistance Charlottesville received from the Virginia National Guard, the Department of Emergency Management and state police.

Heaphy told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that as of October 9, he had not received replies to Freedom of Information Act requests or separate requests he sent to state agencies.

A spokesman for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said the state has had "ongoing discussions" with Heaphy, but is prioritizing its own review ahead of the review by Charlottesville.

A counter-protester was killed during an August 12 white nationalist rally.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

