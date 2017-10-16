Medical Examiner Rules Heyer Died from Blunt Force Injury

The Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond has released the cause of death for the woman who was killed in the August 12 car attack in downtown Charlottesville.

According to our partners at the Daily Progress, the medical examiner ruled her death to be due to blunt force injury.

Heather Heyer was one of dozens who was injured after police say James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio rammed a car into a crowd of pedestrians gathered at the intersection of 4th and Water streets.

Fields is facing charges of second degree murder as well as multiple counts of malicious wounding.

He is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.