Devon Hall, Isaiah Wilkins & Jack Salt Named UVA Basketball Captains

UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett says he usually doesn't name team captains this far ahead of the start of the season. But this year he has, saying his captains will be seniors Isaiah Wilkins and Devon Hall along with junior Jack Salt.

"These guys have put a lot of time and energy into this program and they've been through so many experiences," says Bennett. "We have three excellent voices in practice and I would assume also in the lockeroom. They've really taken the leadership role seriously and I've tried to make a bigger deal out of them being the captains."

"Obviously it means I have to bring it every single day," says Wilkins. "I think I bring it consistently and I think that's one of my things being consistent but now I have to up to up the anti."

Devon Hall is Virginia's leading returning scorer. He averaged 8.4 points per game last season on a team that finished 23-11 and lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Sophomore Ty Jerome takes over the point guard position with London Perrantes moving on to the pros.

"I'm excited," says Jerome. "I'm coming every day in practice with a new confidence trying to lead this team."

Kyle Guy says, "Coaches are really on me to be assertive and aggressive on the offensive end and just keep getting better on the defensive end so think it'll be a really good year."

4-star recruits De'Andre Hunter and Jay Huff are ready to make an impact after redshirting last year. Huff is a 7-foot big-man that can hit from 3-point range. He's gained a much-needed 30 pounds.

"I eat a lot of burgers and foods that people always say cut out of your diet if you are trying to lose weight, fries and shakes," says Huff. "Cookout's been a big factor."

Also in the mix is Rutgers transfer Nigel Johnson who will play as a grad student.

"I've been around and played almost a hundred college games so just to be able to lead by example and create for our guys and stop the other players point guard," says Johnson.

Devon Hall says, "Leading the guys so they understand we have a culture here to make sure that we stick with and abide by the culture that we have here."

Bennett says, "There have been some practices where I really liked... it's early.. but I said we have a chance to be pretty darn good and then there are some practices where I think we have a ways to go, I think most college coaches would be saying that right now, but there is uncertainty."

The Cavaliers have their annual Blue-White scrimmage Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena at 3pm. It's free and open to the public.