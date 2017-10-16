Quin Blanding & Micah Kiser Return to UVa Paying Off

The Virginia football team is 5-1 for the first time since 2007 (started 7-1) and 2-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2009.

On Saturday, the 'Hoos have a chance to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2011.

UVa hosts Boston College for a 12:30 p.m. kick off at Scott Stadium Saturday.

A big reason the Cavaliers have had so much success to this point in the season is due to the return of safety Quin Blanding and linebacker Micah Kiser.

They were the ACC's top two tacklers the past two years.

Both Blanding and Kiser decided to return to the program for their senior seasons and skipped the chance to be selected, during the 2017 NFL Draft.

"They had plenty of reason not to come back," says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "A new coach and a 2-10 season on top of very little winning football. But it matters a lot to me, that they trusted me and gave me the opportunity and were willing to give me a second chance, that they saw enough to see this could be better, and thought it was going to be better."

The senior duos return has paid off.

Virginia ranks 3rd in the ACC in average yards given up per game.

The Wahoos most recent victory came this past Saturday at Chapel Hill in a 20-14 win over North Carolina.

It was the team's fourth straight victory and the second week in a row that Blanding was named the conference defensive back of the week.

The defense forced three interceptions and held the Tar Heels to just 46 passing yards.

Blanding ranks 5th in the ACC with 61 tackles.

Kiser currently ranks 4th in the ACC with 5 sacks and 63 tackles.

"A lot of people questioned me coming back, says Kiser. "Me and Quin and after 2-10 that was a pretty rough season, but we really believed what coach Mendenhall was preaching, and the culture that he was laying here, and the foundation that started last year, and so its great to see it pay off."