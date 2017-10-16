Charlottesville Bridges in Need of Repairs

The Belmont Bridge Project will be voted on Oct. 16

Council is hoping the other bridges don't become like the Belmont Bridge

Many bridges in Charlottesville are in need of repairs

Several bridges in Charlottesville are overdue for some serious makeovers.

The city is calling the bridges "structurally deficient.”

Councilors are hoping to take the next step in repairing them during the meeting on Monday, October 16.

The Belmont Bridge is one of five bridges in Charlottesville that has been given a "poor" rating.

It failed several sections of its annual inspection, and City Council wants to prevent other bridges from going down the same path.

Over $10 million is being given to four bridges in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area.

Those include three 250 Bypass locations and Melbourne Road over Norfolk Southern Railroad.

They face issues including repairing beams that hold the structures in place as well as replacement to entire bridge decks.

Residents in Charlottesville say they hope these bridges do not turn into the long-term project that the Belmont Bridge has become.

"As a company, we're trying to spruce up our area and make it more presentable,” says Brian Donovan of Beck Cohen Heating & AC. “Obviously, we're part of a really beautiful area of Charlottesville and we do a lot of work around here. In general, there's a lot of people trying to improve on kind of how things are or were and I think the bridge is no exception on that."

The Belmont Bridge Project will receive final thoughts from City Council during Monday night’s meeting after the other bridge projects receive feedback.

The project is scheduled to get underway in 2019.

It hasn't undergone any major repairs since its construction in 1961.