Women's Four Miler Donates 270K to UVA Breast Care Center

The family will donate 270,000 to the UVA Breast Cancer Care Program

The University of Virginia Breast Care Program now has some extra cash to put toward supporting breast cancer research.

The Charlottesville Track Club’s Women’s Four Miler raised $270,000 to the University of Virginia's Breast Care Program during the annual race this year.

The race, held on September 2, was hosted by the Charlottesville Track Club and organized by Ragged Mountain Running Shop owners Cynthia, Mark, and Audrey Lorenzoni.

The family has been doing this for 25 years. On Monday, October 16, the Lorenzoni family presented this year's check to the UVA Breast Care Center.

The money supports mammograms and genetic testing for women who would otherwise be unable to afford those services.

“It's something I've been doing since I was a little kid, helping out at this race,” says Audrey Lorenzoni, the race’s director. “So, it's nice to do it alongside my parents and helping them put on this big event and obviously to raise all the funds.”

The race has raised more than $4 million for the UVA Breast Care Program over the past 25 years.

Also on Monday night, the UVA Medical Center announced the start of the Cynthia and Mark Lorenzoni Volunteer Service Award in their honor.