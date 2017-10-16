Shenandoah Law Enforcement Enacts Protocol to Help Domestic Violence Victims

Law enforcement officers in the Shenandoah Valley are equipped with a new tool to get help to domestic violence victims who are in the most danger of being hurt or killed.

Every officer in the Staunton and Waynesboro police departments and all deputies in the Augusta County Sheriff's Office are trained to use the "Lethality Assessment Protocol" - or LAP.

They'll ask 11 questions to victims of domestic or intimate partner violence.

Those questions include - "has he or she ever threatened to kill you?" and "is he or she violent or constantly jealous?"

Based on those responses, officers will determine if a victim's personal safety is at high risk.

The officer will then call the New Directions Center to connect the victim with counseling, legal advocacy, and emergency shelter.

Before, the officers would only offer to make that call.

“It's kind of taking that first step away from them where they may be a little more willing to talk on the phone to someone when they're already on the phone,” says Captain Becky Meeks of the Waynesboro Police Department.

“There's a huge need for those people to access services, and we want to connect them to us and to people who can help,” says Kara Pyles, director of programs at the New Directions Center.

New Directions Center estimates nearly 230 domestic violence victims in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County will be considered at "high risk" each year under the LAP program.

The center has added a hotline that’s just for law enforcement to contact.

New Directions already received one of those calls on the first day of using LAP.