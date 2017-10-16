Waynesboro Man Wanted For Using a Car as a Missile and Discharging it Into a Home

Waynesboro Police Department Media Release

October 16, 2017

The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help to apprehend John McShane Strother.

Strother, 53, who is a Waynesboro resident, was involved in a domestic dispute yesterday afternoon at his residence on S. Winchester Ave. at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pursuant to an investigation into that incident, police obtained a warrant charging Strother, who was not present at the scene, with Assault and Battery of a Family or Household Member as well as an Emergency Protective Order.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. a call was received that Strother was back at the residence trying to get in and as units responded to the scene updates were received that a motor vehicle had just crashed into this same residence.

Upon arrival officers found a green Mitsubishi Montero crashed against the exterior of the home with extensive front end damage, and on fire. The wall of the home was also extensively damaged but the vehicle was unoccupied and it appeared that a piece of wood had been used to depress the gas pedal.

The investigation quickly revealed that Strother had set the vehicle in motion towards the occupied residence deliberately and he was observed by witnesses running from the scene.

Subsequent to this incident officers obtained felony warrants for Strother charging him with Discharging a Missile at an Occupied Dwelling and Felony Destruction of Private Property.

Strother remains at large and the department is requesting anyone who sees him to call 911. Persons with information concerning his whereabouts are asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.