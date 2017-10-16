Waynesboro Man Arrested For Using a Car as a Missile and Discharging it Into a Home

Waynesboro Man Arrested For Using a Car as a Missile and Discharging it Into a HomePosted: Updated:
Waynesboro police say they apprehended a man who was wanted for intentionally sending a car crashing into a home.
Fifty-three-year-old John McShane Strother was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Royal Inn Motel in Waynesboro. Police say Strother used a piece of wood to hold the gas pedal and send a car into a South Winchester Avenue home Sunday afternoon.
Strother now faces an additional felony after police say he made threats Wednesday to a local business. He is currently being held without bond.
10/18/2017
John McShane Strother has been apprehended. He was taken into custody by Waynesboro Officers at approximately 4:30 P.M today at the Royal Inn Motel in the 2100 block of W. Main St. In addition to the outstanding warrants previously detailed, Strother now faces an additional Felony charge due to telephone threats made today to personnel at a local business. He has been held without bond pending transport to Middle River Regional Jail.
October 16, 2017
The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help to apprehend John McShane Strother. Stother, 53, who is a Waynesboro Resident, was involved in a domestic dispute yesterday afternoon at his residence on S. Winchester Ave. at approximately 1:30 P.M. Pursuant to an investigation into that incident police obtained a warrant charging Strother, who was not present at the scene, with Assault and Battery of a Family or Household Member as well as an Emergency Protective Order.
At approximately 4:00 PM a call was received that Strother was back at the residence trying to get in and as units responded to the scene updates were received that a motor vehicle had just crashed into this same residence.
Upon arrival officers found a green Mitsubishi Montero crashed against the exterior of the home with extensive front end damage, and on fire. The wall of the home was also extensively damaged but the vehicle was unoccupied and it appeared that a piece of wood had been used to depress the gas pedal.
The investigation quickly revealed that Strother had set the vehicle in motion towards the occupied residence deliberately and he was observed by witnesses running from the scene.
Subsequent to this incident officers obtained felony warrants for Strother charging him with Discharging a Missile at an Occupied Dwelling and Felony Destruction of Private Property.
Strother remains at large and the department is requesting anyone who sees him to call 911. Persons with information concerning his whereabouts are asked to call the Waynsboro Police Department at 540-942- 6675 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 322-2017.