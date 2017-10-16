Waynesboro Man Arrested For Allegedly Using a Car as a Missile and Discharging it Into a Home

Waynesboro police say they apprehended a man who was wanted for intentionally sending a car crashing into a home.

Fifty-three-year-old John McShane Strother was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Royal Inn Motel in Waynesboro. Police say Strother used a piece of wood to hold the gas pedal and send a car into a South Winchester Avenue home Sunday afternoon.

Strother now faces an additional felony after police say he made threats Wednesday to a local business. He is currently being held without bond.