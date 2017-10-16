Disciples Kitchen Celebrates 100,000th Meal Served

A Waynesboro church is celebrating the success of a soup kitchen that started when the economy took a turn for the worse a decade ago.

On Monday, October 16, volunteers at Disciples Kitchen officially served 100,000 meals.

The soup kitchen in Second Presbyterian Church offers a free warm lunch three times a week to anyone in the community, regardless of his or her financial situation.

The kitchen currently serves an average of 40 to 45 people per lunch.

“To me, it's amazing that we've been able to do this and provide the program for over 10 years to the Waynesboro community,” says Linda Fields, the Disciples Kitchen treasurer. “I don't think many of the groups who serve realized the need in the community.”

Disciples Kitchen is looking for community groups to volunteer to prepare and serve the lunches - like congregation members from Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Greenwood did on Monday.

To volunteer or learn more about the kitchen, visit Disciples Kitchen's website.