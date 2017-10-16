Dion Phoenix Pleads Guilty to Murder, Other Charges in Louisa Circuit Court

One of the three men charged in connection to a fatal shooting at a Oakland Road home is entering guilty pleas.

According to court records, 25-year-old Dion Phoenix entered guilty pleas in Louisa Circuit Court Monday, October 16. Phoenix pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery with a gun, use of firearm in a felony first offense, entering a house armed, and two counts of use of firearm in a felony second offense.

In exchange, the prosecution did not pursue a capital murder charge against Phoenix, thus removing the chance of him facing the death penalty. The defendant still faces a sentence of 20 years to life in prison for first-degree murder.

Phoenix was one of three men arrested and charged back in April 2016. Authorities believe Phoenix and Darcel Murphy got into a shootout with 43-year-old Kevin Eugene Robinson inside the victim's Louisa County home on March 29, 2016.

Family members discovered Robinson's body the next day, and alerted the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

According to court documents, prosecutors believe Murphy and Tobias Owens had borrowed a car from a woman in Northern Virginia and drove it to Charlottesville to pick up Phoenix.

The court cases against Murphy and Owens are still pending. They both face similar charges as Phoenix, though Murphy is also charged with capital murder.

Phoenix is scheduled to be sentenced March 5, 2018.