PVCC Expands "Fast Forward" Program Offerings to include CompTIA Certifications

Piedmont Virginia Community College News Release:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College announced today that it has expanded its Fast Forward Program offerings to include new CompTIA certifications training for information technology (IT) professionals.



Formerly known as the Workforce Credentials Grant, the Fast Forward Program provides funding for high-demand credentials for select programs. Students in these select programs only pay for one-third of their tuition; the state pays for one-third upon successful completion of the class and then pays for the remaining portion once the student attains the credential. In addition, low-income Virginia residents may also be eligible to apply for Financial Assistance for Noncredit Training that leads to Industry Credentials (FANTIC) and, if accepted, will have 90 percent of their portion paid by the state.



PVCC’s latest expansion of Fast Forward programming includes certification training for CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+ and CompTIA Security+. CompTIA, an international technology association, specializes in training IT professionals to work on computer systems and networks through a series of stackable certifications.



“We are excited to offer these certifications, especially in the hybrid format,” said Adam Hastings, PVCC dean of business, mathematics and technologies. “Students will be able to complete work independently through online study while also getting the benefit of in-person, hands-on lab experiences with our certified faculty members. Once obtained, these certifications will showcase the students’ technical skills in pursuit of employment gains.”



The CompTIA certification trainings will run from October 2017 through January 2018. For more information, or to register, contact the Workforce Services Division by calling 434.293.8901 or emailing fastforward@pvcc.edu.



The Fast Forward initiative marks the first time in the history of the Commonwealth that financial support has been provided for non-credit training. Since the Fast Forward Program was implemented at PVCC in 2016, 310 students have completed the program and an additional 425 are already in the pipeline. Learn more about Fast Forward by visiting www.pvcc.edu/fastforward.