VSP Arrests Page County Woman on Sex Crime Charges in Orange County

10/16/2017 Release from Virginia State Police:



CULPEPER, Va. – A Page County woman remains behind bars after being arrested on 34 indictments handed up by an Orange County grand jury last week.



Virginia State Police arrested Cathy S. Rothgeb, 57, of Stanley, Va., on seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.



Rothgeb turned herself in to state police Friday (October 13). She is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.



The charges stem from an investigation Virginia State Police initiated in the summer of 2016 after a female victim approached a State Police investigator about alleged sexual abuse during Rothgeb’s tenure as a volunteer softball coach in Orange County.



Rothgeb, a former youth softball coach for Orange County High School, has coached youth recreational leagues and travel teams in Orange County, Spotsylvania County and throughout the region from the 1980s through the early 2000s. Rothgeb has no recent affiliation with the Orange County High School.



Anyone with information about Rothgeb or her charges are encouraged to contact the State Police at 1-888-300-0156 or 540-829-7400 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.