Greene County Holding Community Forum on Broadband Internet Project

Folks in Greene County have a chance to learn more about the county's broadband internet project.

A Greene County Broadband Initiative community forum is scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. Monday, October 16, in the County Meeting Room located at 40 Celt Road in Stanardsville.

Members of the Greene County Board of Supervisors say the effort will help everyone, not just businesses.

One of main goals of the project is to make sure students have access to the internet.