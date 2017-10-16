Charlottesville Seeks Tree for Grand Illumination

10/16/2016 Release from Charlottesville:



CHARLOTTESVILLE - The City of Charlottesville is asking for the donation of a large tree for Grand Illumination, the city's annual holiday celebration.



The tree should be an evergreen approximately 25-feet tall and have access for removal, which will be handled by city staff. The resident or organization who donates the selected tree will be recognized at the tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The Grand Illumination is a free event for all ages and includes live musical performances, fun kid crafts, character photos, a family holiday movie screening, and a visit from Santa Claus!



Anyone interested in donating a tree should contact Michael Ronayne, urban forester at 434-970-3587 or email ronaynem@charlottesville.org.