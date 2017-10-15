Waynesboro Fire Department Instructs Community on Fire Safety

There was face painting for the kids at the event

The Waynesboro Fire Department closed out National Fire Prevention Week with an event to engage community members of all ages and teach the importance of fire safety.

On Sunday, October 15, Waynesboro fire fighters engaged community members of all ages to teach good fire safety at their annual open house event.

Fire fighters instructed attendees to have two different pre-planned exit routes in case of a house fire and discussed the importance of frequently checking smoke alarms.

They also demonstrated vehicle extrication and assisted children in a miniature fire fighter practice course.

“It really makes me feel excited to have the community come out and learn about fire safety and learn about what we do and just educate them, because we’re here for the community, we’re community helpers,” says Lt. Rob Brown of the Waynesboro Fire Department.

Fire station mascot Sparky the Fire Dog was also in attendance, and there was face painting and popcorn for the kids.