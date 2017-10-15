Waynesboro Fire Department Instructs Community on Fire Safety

Waynesboro Fire Department Instructs Community on Fire SafetyPosted: Updated:
Sparky the Fire Dog was in attendance
National Fire Prevention Week ends Oct. 15
There was face painting for the kids at the event
Waynesboro Fire Department Instructs Community on Fire SafetyMore>>
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Reported by Pete DeLuca
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story
Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.Full Story