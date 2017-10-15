Cavaliers' Run Game Picking Up Momentum Behind Jordan Ellis

The 27 rushing attempts by Ellis were the most for a UVa RB in three years

The Virginia football team is in the 'Also Receiving Votes' category of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season.

The Cavaliers picked up ten votes in the latest poll, which was released on Sunday.

UVa is 2-0 in the ACC for the first time since 2009 after Saturday's 20-14 victory at North Carolina.

The 'Hoos are 5-1 overall, thanks in part to a suddenly dominant run game.

Jordan Ellis didn't get the ball on every play in the 4th quarter against the Tar Heels.

It just seemed that way.

"That's what I pride myself in," says Ellis. "In the 4th quarter, when the game is on the line, they can put the ball in my hands, and I can deliver."

With the 'Hoos looking to run out the clock, Ellis ran the ball nine times on a 16-play drive.

Senior quarterback Kurt Benkert says, "(Ellis had) a lot of yards after contact. That's huge. Three yard runs, that should be, are turning into six yard runs, and that's kind of who he is. He's really good."

"Jordan Ellis is tough, is what I saw," says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "I think he had probably the most impact on the game of anyone on our team."

Mendenhall was waiting in the stadium tunnel to talk to Ellis after the game.

"He told me I kind of took their heart away on defense," says Ellis. "You could see it in them. He just told me to keep doing what I'm doing, running the ball hard, and keep doing what I'm doing."

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound junior ran the ball 27 times in the game, and he saw the defense looking winded.

Ellis says, "I love that feeling, knowing I'm not even tired, and knowing they're tired, and they don't really want to tackle me. It's definitely a great feeling."

The 27 carries are the most by a UVa player in three years (29 - Kevin Parks vs. Pitt 2014)

"My body might be hurting after, but it's all worth it when you're winning," says Ellis.

Junior wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus says, "This offseason, I was watching him every day, just grind extra, doing extra things, and it's paying off for him."

Ellis has had at least 20 carries in every game except one this season.

The 136-yard performance is the first 100-yard rushing game of his career, and defenses around the ACC are starting to learn what the Cavaliers 'D' faces every day at practice.

Senior safety Quin Blanding says, "It's some really good contact and some really good competition right there, because he runs downhill pretty hard, and you have to bring your best foot forward every time with him."

Virginia will host Boston College next Saturday.