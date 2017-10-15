Voter Registration for Gubernatorial Race Ends October 16

This November marks an important gubernatorial election for voters in the commonwealth.

Voter turnout is always higher during presidential elections, but waiting to vote every four years or frequent changes of address could make things difficult on Election Day.

“We've had a pretty good pace of voter registration, a lot of third party groups have been out there doing voter registrations,” says Rosanna Bencoach of the Charlottesville General Registrar.

That same trend is also happening in Albemarle County.

“Over the last several months we've increased, had a net increase in our number of registered voters of about 1,300,” says Jake Washburne of the Albemarle County General Registrar in Albemarle.

For some, an increase in voter registration is seen as someone voting for the first time, but it could be for someone new to the area, or someone who hasn’t voted in a few elections.

“Every summer the State Board of Elections does a match with the National Change of Address Program, and then if a voter's address has been reported as changed by the post office, then a letter is sent to the old address and the new address," says Bencoach. "If the voter doesn't update their information within 30 days then they become inactive."

“Once you get put on inactive status - and that will happen a lot with students and anybody else who moves a lot - if you don't vote for the next four years after you're put on inactive status, you do get canceled,” says Washburne.

And if you find yourself in this situation, it means you need to update your registration or re-register to vote.

You can go online to vote.virginia.gov to look up your registration.

If you need to update your voter registration or register to vote, you have until Monday, October 16, at 5 p.m. to apply in person, and until midnight to apply online.