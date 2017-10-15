City Council to Cast Final Vote on Belmont Bridge Project

A Charlottesville City Councilor is outnumbered when it comes to his thoughts on the Belmont Bridge Project.

On Monday night, councilors will place their final vote for the plans for the estimated $24 million revamp project.

City Council will be presented with the final proposal for the Belmont Bridge Project on Monday, October 16.

Councilor Bob Fenwick has been speaking out against plans to replace the bridge for some time now.

About two years ago, the project was estimated to cost $14 million, and now crews are saying it will be $24 million or higher.

Once that project is underway, commutes will slow down and other drivers who park underneath the bridge will need to find new parking spots.

The bridge will also be down to one lane during the estimated five-year construction.

Those in favor of replacing the bridge argue that it’s over 50 years old and has failed inspection multiple times.

Some add that it would be easier to replace the entire bridge, while one councilor believes that repairs could be the best option.

“It could be repaired instead of replaced,” says Fenwick. “I have had a number of constructional engineers, bridge engineers, go with me to the bridge and not one of them said it had to be replaced. It could be repaired. So, two years ago the cost was $14 million and now it's over 24 million. It could be in the vicinity of just short of 30 million, so I'll ask that question. So, it's the cost and it's the one lane in and one lane out that really bothers me."

“I think the bridge is gonna go, but I will probably be outvoted once again,” says Fenwick.

That project won't begin construction anytime soon, but Fenwick says it will probably start within a year.

Council will also vote on transferring capital funds to the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund.

The meeting will happen Monday at 7 p.m.