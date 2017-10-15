Staunton Opens New Little Free Library Location

People can take a book and leave one in its place

If you enjoy reading in the valley, the City of Staunton is now home to another free library.

The Tinga Tinga Little Free Library officially opened Sunday, October 15, on North Coalter Street.

“It's simply a place where people can come, we get a lot of students walking on this street from the two schools up the road,” says Kate Delaney, the Little Free Library painter. “It's free, you can take a book ... it's sort of a put-and-take library to leave a book and you can take a book and it's part of your library.”

The Tinga Tinga Little Free Library is located on North Coalter Street near the Food Lion.

Supporters say the Little Free Library is one of seven located throughout Staunton.