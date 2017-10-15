Staunton Opens New Little Free Library Location

Staunton Opens New Little Free Library LocationPosted: Updated:
Little Free Library in Staunton
The new location is called Tinga Tinga
People can take a book and leave one in its place
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
