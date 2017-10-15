Quantcast

Waynesboro Hosts Fall Foliage Art Show

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Fall Foliage Art Show
There were 150 artists at the festival
Pottery works were on display
The festival was held in downtown Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

The 46th annual Fall Foliage Art Show brought 150 artists out to downtown Waynesboro on Sunday, October 15.

A large crowd gathered for the event as artists showcased paintings, pottery, jewelry, and sculptures.

The festival also featured live music, food trucks, and beer.

