Public Assistance Requested Following Incident in Frederick County

Federal Bureau of Investigation Press Release:

On Saturday, October 14, 2017, a device was located on the grounds of the Cedar Creek & Belle Grove National Historical Park in Middletown, Virginia. The device was located during an annual reenactment of the Battle of Cedar Creek. No persons were harmed and the device was rendered safe by the Virginia State Police.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or may have information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the FBI at 804-261-1044.

The FBI along with its partners - the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Virginia State Police, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Middletown Police Department are investigating this matter. As this is a pending matter, no further information may be released at this time.